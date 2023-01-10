Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading manufacturer and distributor of printing, packaging and communication products is seeking a Business Analyst to join their team and is inviting suitable qualified applicants to apply. You must have a BCom in Supply Chain and proven work experience as an Industrial Engineer or similar role.

DUTIES:

Business Analyst:-

Design and creating specification as requested by the sales and account management team

Collaborating with managers and consultants to effectively document business process

Ensuring that the appropriate infrastructure elements, such as documents. Policy documents, manuals, periodicals, etc; are up to date

and readily available

Creating and developing functional system requirements for improving performances, quality, external interfaces, and constraints

Checking and analysing derived requirements using standard templates for both used cases and detailed software

Outlining specifications of the requirements using standard templates for both used cases and detailed software

Managing requirements and making sure that are stored in automated systems

Recording, manipulating, and making reports on the requirements that are in the rational tool suite

Supervising requirements traceability and recording the status of the requirements through the course of the project

Monitoring the changes in baseline requirements through effective application of change control processes and tools

Contributing to the development of test plans and test scripts as well as performing test execution as required

Document requirements gathering sessions with business partners and document use cases, requirements, UAT scenarios and other artifacts as applicable.

Develop training manuals and conduct training to clients

Develop automated functional testing and regression testing tool for business applications including web-based applications.

Provide tools for automated testing capabilities for functional, regression, GUI, and data-driven testing.

Industrial Engineering:-

Design control systems for clients to minimise costs and production issues

Develop design and production standards in cooperation with management and client personnel

Prepare material and equipment lists, cost analyses and estimated production costs

Design the layout of facilities and determine personnel requirements of client

Train client staff for new processes and provide instructions and manuals

REQUIREMENTS:

Business Analyst Required Skills:-

Industrial Engineering

BCom Supply Chain

Basic software knowledge and skills

Basic knowledge of a programming language

Understanding of databases and networks

Stakeholder analysis

Cost-benefit analysis

Requirements engineering

Process modelling

Planning, organizing, and structuring work

Excel, Word, and other Word processing software programs

Industrial Engineering Required Skills:-

Proven work experience as an Industrial Engineer or similar role

Knowledge of production machinery, processes, and standards

ATTRIBUTES:

• Critical thinking and problem-solving skills

• Strong communication and presentation abilities

• Troubleshooting expertise and attention to detail

• Good analytical and evaluative skills

• Written and oral communication abilities

• Multitasking

• Good interpersonal skills

• Creative thinking

• Supply Chain knowledge

