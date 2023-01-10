Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:
A leading manufacturer and distributor of printing, packaging and communication products is seeking a Business Analyst to join their team and is inviting suitable qualified applicants to apply. You must have a BCom in Supply Chain and proven work experience as an Industrial Engineer or similar role.
DUTIES:
Business Analyst:-
- Design and creating specification as requested by the sales and account management team
- Collaborating with managers and consultants to effectively document business process
- Ensuring that the appropriate infrastructure elements, such as documents. Policy documents, manuals, periodicals, etc; are up to date
- and readily available
- Creating and developing functional system requirements for improving performances, quality, external interfaces, and constraints
- Checking and analysing derived requirements using standard templates for both used cases and detailed software
- Outlining specifications of the requirements using standard templates for both used cases and detailed software
- Managing requirements and making sure that are stored in automated systems
- Recording, manipulating, and making reports on the requirements that are in the rational tool suite
- Supervising requirements traceability and recording the status of the requirements through the course of the project
- Monitoring the changes in baseline requirements through effective application of change control processes and tools
- Contributing to the development of test plans and test scripts as well as performing test execution as required
- Document requirements gathering sessions with business partners and document use cases, requirements, UAT scenarios and other artifacts as applicable.
- Develop training manuals and conduct training to clients
- Develop automated functional testing and regression testing tool for business applications including web-based applications.
- Provide tools for automated testing capabilities for functional, regression, GUI, and data-driven testing.
Industrial Engineering:-
- Design control systems for clients to minimise costs and production issues
- Develop design and production standards in cooperation with management and client personnel
- Prepare material and equipment lists, cost analyses and estimated production costs
- Design the layout of facilities and determine personnel requirements of client
- Train client staff for new processes and provide instructions and manuals
REQUIREMENTS:
Business Analyst Required Skills:-
- Industrial Engineering
- BCom Supply Chain
- Basic software knowledge and skills
- Basic knowledge of a programming language
- Understanding of databases and networks
- Stakeholder analysis
- Cost-benefit analysis
- Requirements engineering
- Process modelling
- Planning, organizing, and structuring work
- Excel, Word, and other Word processing software programs
Industrial Engineering Required Skills:-
- Proven work experience as an Industrial Engineer or similar role
- Knowledge of production machinery, processes, and standards
ATTRIBUTES:
• Critical thinking and problem-solving skills
• Strong communication and presentation abilities
• Troubleshooting expertise and attention to detail
• Good analytical and evaluative skills
• Written and oral communication abilities
• Multitasking
• Good interpersonal skills
• Creative thinking
• Supply Chain knowledge
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
COMMENTS:
When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.
Desired Skills:
- Business
- Analyst
- Design