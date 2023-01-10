Business Analyst at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leading heavy machinery company situated in Johannesburg is urgently seeking the expertise of an experienced Business Analyst to join their team.

The successful incumbent for this position will be responsible for:

Some of the main responsibilities will include checking and verifying the financial performance of the entity.

Analysing business risk and opportunities, financial analysis to improve business profitability.

You will need to communicate with the Managers about the financial performance and promote accountability and the use of self-service BI-reports for financial follow-ups.

You will take the lead in the financial planning process and participate in Business Review Meetings as well as follow up on accounts receivables in cooperation with customer centers.

Unadjusted Gross Profit analysis

Inventory cost

Net transport cost

Other lines in Adjustment to Cost of sales

Handling cost

Inventory analysis and follow up

Support in process of application for investments and follow-up of effects

Maintain and develop procedures for calculation and execution of cost allocation and distribution, MO-rates

Maintain and develop monthly closing and reporting procedures with collaboration with the Centre of Excellence

Participate in projects

Give financial training and support to employees at all levels

Responsible for the audit process in the local site through close cooperation with the Centre of Excellence

Other duties assigned by the Supply Chain Business Controller and Regional Supply Chain Manager

Key requirements:

Minimum 5 years within a similar role

Business, Finance, Supply Chain Management qualification

Strong analytic skills

Special Knowledge, Certification or Licenses in Finance/Controlling area is an asset

M3, ECS, BI and MS Excel user

Thorough understanding of supply chain processes

