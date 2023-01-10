Business Analyst (Card Processing) (CH864)

Jan 10, 2023

Our client, in the banking industry is looking for a technical Business Analyst in the Card Processing area.

Purpose Statement

  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

  • Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems

  • Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).

  • Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution

  • Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change

Experience

Min:

  • Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment

Business Analyst

  • At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst

  • Basic project management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

  • Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • Banking and IT Standards and governance

  • Testing practices and methodology

Ideal:

  • Detailed knowledge of:

  • Agile development life cycle

  • Change Management

  • Banking systems

  • MIS/BI/Data Warehousing

  • Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio

  • Solid understanding of:

  • Project Management

  • Communication Skills and Conflict Management

Skills

  • Strategic Thinking Skills

  • Planning, organising and coordination skills

  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Conditions of Employment

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

  • Contactable via own mobile phone

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

  • Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.

  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

  • Banking
  • Business Analysis
  • Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN)
  • Modeling
  • Payments

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *