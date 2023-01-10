Business Systems Analyst at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Tech stack for this role required are:
- Financial services web based
- Environment, process design
- SQL
- API
- No less than 5 years in Financial services web based environment and process design
Desired Skills:
- Business Systems Analyst
- Information Technology
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients