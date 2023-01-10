Data Manager (12 Months Contract) Wits NICD

Main purpose of the job:

To utilize analytical, statistical, and programming skills to collect, analyze, and interpret large data sets related to whole genome sequencing and develop bioinformatics capacity

Location:

NICD – Sandringham, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Develop, implement, and maintain data systems for wastewater data management in order to integrate epidemiological data with wastewater testing data (including metadata, test results, and genomics info) and to track and report on project progress

Develop, implement and revise a wastewater data management plan, and work with scientists to develop data-related SOPs in accordance with GLP requirements

Import existing data from multiple sources into a newly developed database/data system where necessary

Develop automated reports as required to provide monthly/quarterly/annual progress reports

Monitor data integrity and quality

Teach, train, and assist researchers with data analysis

Work with external contractors to develop user-specific dashboards to display quantitative, genomics, and pathogen-specific data

Supervise, manage and train subordinates in line with WHC/NHLS policies to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills, optimal staff utilization, a culture of teamwork and information sharing, and maintenance of sound labor relations

Assist in funding proposals and research grants

Work with external partners to identify research funding opportunities locally and internationally

Collaborate with CVI, NICD, national and international partners, and stakeholders to write conference abstracts, manuscripts, and other academic outputs

Demonstrate effective self-management by taking ownership for driving own career development through participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy-setting workshops

Required minimum education and training:

MSc in Information Management, Data Science, Bioinformatics, or equivalent Degree

Certification and/or experience working in a LINUX/UNIX environment and strong programming skills in SQL and either Python, R or STATA

Required minimum work experience:

3 years of work experience in Data Management, Bioinformatics, or Data Science

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Must have working experience in data management or data science

Ability to develop and manage relational databases, run queries, automate, data clean, and organize large amounts of data

Experience in automating and generating pipelines

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 16 January 2023 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Please note:

Our Client, WHC – NICD, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

WHC, in accordance with its Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is a major global player in infectious disease intelligence. The NICD is a source of knowledge and expertise in regionally relevant communicable diseases to the South African Government, SADC countries, and the African continent. The NICD assists in the planning of policies and programs and supports appropriate responses to communicable disease problems and issues.

