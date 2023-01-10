Developer (Data)

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Developer who will deliver ad-hoc data requests, to enhance and or build new dashboards. You will also be responsible for automating dashboards that require it.
This will be a 12-month contract, candidate must be available to start 01 February 2023.
Deliverables:
- Data insights in the form or excel extracts or dashboards.
- Analysis of data requests from the requestors and playing back the findings of the analysis.
Desired Skills:
- Dashboards
- data insights
- developer