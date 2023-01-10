Developer (Data)

Jan 10, 2023

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Developer who will deliver ad-hoc data requests, to enhance and or build new dashboards. You will also be responsible for automating dashboards that require it.

This will be a 12-month contract, candidate must be available to start 01 February 2023.
Deliverables:

  • Data insights in the form or excel extracts or dashboards.
  • Analysis of data requests from the requestors and playing back the findings of the analysis.

Desired Skills:

  • Dashboards
  • data insights
  • developer

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *