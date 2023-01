Erlang Developer

We are looking for an Erlang developer who is passionate about coding to join a dynamic development team

Essential Skills:

– +4 years’ experience

– IT Degree or Diploma

– Erlang, MySQL, Git, HTML

Desired Skills:

erlang

mysql

git

html

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

A well known tech company.

Learn more/Apply for this position