IT Administrator – at O’Brien Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

A company within the HVAC industry is looking for an IT Administrator to join their dynamic team.

JOB PURPOSE:

To provide and IT administrative support function which will enable the business to utilise their IT systems effectively.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

IT Infrastructure

System Solutions

IT Support

Procurement

Information Management

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATION:

3 – 5 Years proven experience in an IT Support role

IT Diploma or equivalent qualification

Matric / Grade 12 or equivalent

Driver’s license

