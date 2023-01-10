IT Administrator – at O’Brien Recruitment

Jan 10, 2023

A company within the HVAC industry is looking for an IT Administrator to join their dynamic team.

JOB PURPOSE:
To provide and IT administrative support function which will enable the business to utilise their IT systems effectively.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • IT Infrastructure
  • System Solutions
  • IT Support
  • Procurement
  • Information Management

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATION:

  • 3 – 5 Years proven experience in an IT Support role
  • IT Diploma or equivalent qualification
  • Matric / Grade 12 or equivalent
  • Driver’s license

