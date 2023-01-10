IT Support Engineer (CH856) – Western Cape Observatory

Our client is a an early-stage life science company based in Boulder, Colorado US with an office in Cape Town, South Africa. The team is passionate about innovation and values collaboration, creativity and scientific rigor.

We are looking for IT Support Engineer in their Cape Town office. This is an onsite, full-time position. This position reports to the Director Operations and Global IT and will perform day-to-day service requests resolution, software and hardware incident management, change management, problem identification and resolution, configuration management and end user training activities.

Additionally, this position is expected to assist in the creation of new processes, work instructions, infrastructure documentation and knowledge base articles.

The successful candidate will thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced working environment and contribute directly to our company culture and success. This position will offer unique challenges, learning and growth including the opportunity to support a global service desk team.

Responsibilities

Network Infrastructure, Hardware and software

Troubleshoot hardware, software and operating system issues.

Network infrastructure support.

End user change management support.

Configuration of email, cloud-based collaboration tools.

Provide individual/group training, orientation training and support on request.

Perform required Computer Systems Validation actions.

Provide recommendations about storing/accessing information.

Monitor and Maintain

Monitor availability and performance of all IT service portfolio components via Service desk infrastructure. Service request and incident management framework. Problem resolutions guidelines. Other monitoring tools.

Monitor adherence to internal business processes and procedures.

Perform regular maintenance tasks.

As and when required Perform and support network troubleshooting activities. Submit, track and optimize purchasing from existing and new suppliers.



Required Qualifications

It is essential that any candidate must have experience in both Apple and Microsoft Windows client operating systems.

Experience in monitoring and supporting the use of Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Endpoint Management,

Microsoft Office product range.

Computer networks, hardware and software systems and programs.

Excellent organizational skills and outstanding attention to detail.

The ability to multitask, perform consistently under pressure and work without supervision.

Strong interpersonal skills and an ability to work as an effective member of a global team.

Supporting a service desk environment and global desktop support team.

Preferred Experience

Experience in multinational or corporate environments is essential.

Experience with the ITIL framework and other IT Service management tools.

Basic understanding of compliance frameworks.

Training in ITIL Google IT Support certificates Microsoft Support certificates or similar training/certifications from credible sources



The candidate must demonstrate the following skills:

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Effective written, verbal and presentation and listening communications skills.

Business relationship management.

Strong teamwork and collaboration skills.

Stress and Time management.

The candidate must demonstrate the following personal attributes:

Honest and trustworthy.

Possess cultural awareness and sensitivity.

Flexible and able to work long hours.

Qualifications and Education

5+ years with a degree or diploma in Information Technology/Systems, or equivalent qualification from a recognised tertiary institution in Information Technology user support, MCSE/MCTIP certified or another relevant Information Technology discipline.

OR

7+ years of relevant Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) experience in a production environment with ITIL framework driven processes.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Our client is committed to being an equal opportunity employer and creating a culturally diverse environment. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability status, age, or veteran status or any other characteristics as protected by applicable law.

Desired Skills:

Cloud Computing

ISO (International Organisation for Standardisatio

IT Support

Mac

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE)

Networking

Learn more/Apply for this position