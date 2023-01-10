Junior Embedded Software Engineer

Jan 10, 2023

We have vacancies available for Junior Embedded Software Engineers – recent graduates are invited to apply.

You will work as part of a team to design, develop, debug, test and support high-performance networking software.

Requirements:

  • Master (desired) or Bachelor (required) degree in Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science
  • Experience with embedded systems and embedded software development is required.
  • Proficient in embedded programming (C/C++) and scripting languages (e.g. bash, Bourne shell, Python) is required.
  • Assembler experience desired.
  • Multi-threaded programming experience desired.
  • Extensive experience with development and debugging on a Linux platform (GCC/G++, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools) is required.
  • Extensive experience with designing and optimizing software to meet specified performance goals is required.
  • Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.
  • Strong oral and written communication skills are required.

Additional desired competencies:

  • Knowledge of network protocols is desired.
  • Knowledge of virtualization technologies is desired.
  • Experience with Linux kernel development is desired.
  • Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g. IPsec, SSL) is desired.

Desired Skills:

  • C
  • Embedded C
  • Embedded C++
  • Embedded Software
  • Embedded systems
  • Embedded Software Development
  • Embedded Linux
  • Development Embedded systems
  • Network Protocols
  • Linux
  • Kernel
  • Cryptography
  • Python

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

