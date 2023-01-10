Junior Embedded Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

We have vacancies available for Junior Embedded Software Engineers – recent graduates are invited to apply.

You will work as part of a team to design, develop, debug, test and support high-performance networking software.

Requirements:

Master (desired) or Bachelor (required) degree in Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science

Experience with embedded systems and embedded software development is required.

Proficient in embedded programming (C/C++) and scripting languages (e.g. bash, Bourne shell, Python) is required.

Assembler experience desired.

Multi-threaded programming experience desired.

Extensive experience with development and debugging on a Linux platform (GCC/G++, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools) is required.

Extensive experience with designing and optimizing software to meet specified performance goals is required.

Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.

Strong oral and written communication skills are required.

Additional desired competencies:

Knowledge of network protocols is desired.

Knowledge of virtualization technologies is desired.

Experience with Linux kernel development is desired.

Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g. IPsec, SSL) is desired.

Desired Skills:

C

Embedded C

Embedded C++

Embedded Software

Embedded systems

Embedded Software Development

Embedded Linux

Development Embedded systems

Network Protocols

Linux

Kernel

Cryptography

Python

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

