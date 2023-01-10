Junior Network Engineer

Academic requirements:
- 2-year diploma / 3-year degree in networking-related studies
- CCNA certificate (beneficial)
IMPORTANT: candidate should have been awarded the qualification, not only attended the courses
Work experience:
- At least 2-3 years of networking experience
- Work experience needs to be in the following:
- Networking routers (Cisco, Juniper or Mikrotik)
- VOIP devices and services
Employment conditions:
- Completion of certain examinations could form part of employment conditions
Location:
- The engineer will be based in Port Elizabeth
- They will be office based and would only need to travel to clients on rare occasions.
