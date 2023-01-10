Junior Network Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jan 10, 2023

Academic requirements:

  • 2-year diploma / 3-year degree in networking-related studies
  • CCNA certificate (beneficial)

IMPORTANT: candidate should have been awarded the qualification, not only attended the courses

Work experience:

  • At least 2-3 years of networking experience
  • Work experience needs to be in the following:
    • Networking routers (Cisco, Juniper or Mikrotik)
    • VOIP devices and services

Employment conditions:

  • Completion of certain examinations could form part of employment conditions

Location:

  • The engineer will be based in Port Elizabeth
  • They will be office based and would only need to travel to clients on rare occasions.

