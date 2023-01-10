Junior Network Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Academic requirements:

2-year diploma / 3-year degree in networking-related studies

CCNA certificate (beneficial)

IMPORTANT: candidate should have been awarded the qualification, not only attended the courses

Work experience:

At least 2-3 years of networking experience

Work experience needs to be in the following: Networking routers (Cisco, Juniper or Mikrotik) VOIP devices and services



Employment conditions:

Completion of certain examinations could form part of employment conditions

Location:

The engineer will be based in Port Elizabeth

They will be office based and would only need to travel to clients on rare occasions.

Academic requirements:

2-year diploma / 3-year degree in networking-related studies

CCNA certificate (beneficial)

IMPORTANT: candidate should have been awarded the qualification, not only attended the courses

Work experience:

At least 2-3 years of networking experience

Work experience needs to be in the following: Networking routers (Cisco, Juniper or Mikrotik) VOIP devices and services



Employment conditions:

Completion of certain examinations could form part of employment conditions

Location:

The engineer will be based in Port Elizabeth

They will be office based and would only need to travel to clients on rare occasions.

Desired Skills:

o VOIP devices and services

o Networking routers

networking experience

Learn more/Apply for this position