LS – Full Stack Developer

I’m looking for a self-driven and eager for constant self-improvement, talented individual to find and join their ” tribe”. Looking for someone with extensive experience and focus on responsive desktop and mobile web applications and financial backends

Minimum Requirements:

Java, TypeScript, SQL Required: Full understanding of Test Driven Development, Interfaces, Generic Typing, Code Abstraction, Modular design patterns, and a keen eye for good code. Full understanding of debugging and infer information from source code Experience in MySQL (or similar) databases Bonus: Experience with working on a codebase with 15+ active shared developers Bonus: Experience with working between distributed teams and virtual domains Bonus: Experience with working in Flyway

VueJS Single Page Applications VueJS 2

Spring Framework & Spring Boot Additional technologies: Spring JPA, Hibernate, Hazelcast

GIT fundamentals include branch management and merge requests

RESTful API communications Bonus: Postman experience Bonus: Automated testing framework experience

An understanding of Microservices and massively distributed API’s

Experience in the following technologies will be beneficial:

Argo

GitCI and other CI/CD tools

Kibana

Grafana

NodeJS

VueJS

Key Performance Indicators

Develop defect-free code.

Function within an agile team.

Attend and contribute to daily standups and other agile ceremonies.

Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements.

Accurately track time within the systems provided on a daily basis.

Deliver on sprint commitments.

Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs.

Constructively communicate in a way that would add to valuable solutions.

Take guidance from and support the team lead.

Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead.

Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation.

Share knowledge with team members.

Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements.

Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments

Desired Skills:

Java 8

Typescript

Vuejs

Mobile

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

bonus and more

