LS – Full Stack Developer

Jan 10, 2023

I’m looking for a self-driven and eager for constant self-improvement, talented individual to find and join their ” tribe”. Looking for someone with extensive experience and focus on responsive desktop and mobile web applications and financial backends

Minimum Requirements:

  • Java, TypeScript, SQL
    • Required: Full understanding of Test Driven Development, Interfaces, Generic Typing, Code Abstraction, Modular design patterns, and a keen eye for good code.
    • Full understanding of debugging and infer information from source code
    • Experience in MySQL (or similar) databases
    • Bonus: Experience with working on a codebase with 15+ active shared developers
    • Bonus: Experience with working between distributed teams and virtual domains
    • Bonus: Experience with working in Flyway

  • VueJS Single Page Applications
    • VueJS 2

  • Spring Framework & Spring Boot
    • Additional technologies: Spring JPA, Hibernate, Hazelcast

  • GIT fundamentals include branch management and merge requests

  • RESTful API communications
    • Bonus: Postman experience
    • Bonus: Automated testing framework experience

  • An understanding of Microservices and massively distributed API’s

Experience in the following technologies will be beneficial:

  • Argo
  • GitCI and other CI/CD tools
  • Kibana
  • Grafana
  • NodeJS
  • VueJS

Key Performance Indicators

  • Develop defect-free code.
  • Function within an agile team.
  • Attend and contribute to daily standups and other agile ceremonies.
  • Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements.
  • Accurately track time within the systems provided on a daily basis.
  • Deliver on sprint commitments.
  • Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs.
  • Constructively communicate in a way that would add to valuable solutions.
  • Take guidance from and support the team lead.
  • Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead.
  • Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation.
  • Share knowledge with team members.
  • Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements.
  • Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments

Desired Skills:

  • Java 8
  • Typescript
  • Vuejs
  • Mobile

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • bonus and more

