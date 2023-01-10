Network Engineer at Sentech – Gauteng Radiokop

The Network Engineer will be responsible for the management and support of the IT network infrastructure including Voice Over IP and Access Point Name (APN) environment. This is a One Year Contract

The successful candidates meet the following minimum requirements;

Formal 3-year relevant IT tertiary qualification

CCNP Routing and Switching certification

CCNA Wireless certification

2 to 3 years’ experience in Networking

Excellent networking implementation and troubleshooting skills

The following will be of advantage:

CCNA Collaboration

CCNA Voice

Key Responsibilities:

Design, implement and support LAN on Cisco platform, layer 2 and layer 3 switching and routing.

Ability to configure VSS, VLAN and trunking, spanning tree protocol and Ether-channel

Responsible for WAN upgrades, support and maintenance of all the Sentech’s head office and regional offices

Design, Implement and management of Voice Over IP and Video Over IP for the head office and regional offices.

Management and support of the Cisco Wireless Network

Management of 3G network (APN)

Configure the infrastructure for Proactive Network monitoring.

Network reporting on latency and bandwidth utilization to the business

Design and implement server farm switches and SAN switches

Network Cabling infrastructure maintenance, knowledge of fibre cabling connection (single mode and multi-mode), knowledge of Cat6 copper cabling

Incident Management for all network related calls

Contractor and Supplier Management through supply chain management processes

3rd party vendor management, logging of support and change request calls with our 3rd party suppliers

Technical Competencies:

Good knowledge of Cisco routing protocols (Eigrp), MPLS and VRF

Knowledge of E1, Diginet and Metro Ethernet technology

Good understanding of network security and DMZ.

Sentech will give preference to suitable candidates who add to the cultural and gender [URL Removed] you are interested please send your cv on or before 19 Jaunaury 2023.

Appointment will be done in accordance with Employment Equity Plan of the organization. People with disabilities will be given preferences and they are encouraged to apply. Medical examinations will be undertaken before successful appointment depending on the nature of the position.

Sentech reserves the right not to appoint

Desired Skills:

Good knowledge of Cisco routing protocols (Eigrp) MPLS and VRF Knowledge of E1 Diginet and Metro Ethernet technology Good understanding of network security and DMZ.

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position