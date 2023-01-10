ORACLE DATABASE SPECIALIST X 3MONTHS CONTRACT

FUNCTIONAL REQUIREMENTS SPECIFICATION FOR ORACLE DATABASE SPECIALIST WITH CORE BANKING EXPERIENCE

The following skills are required from the Oracle Database Specialists

? Oracle Real Application Clusters specialist (RAC)

? Oracle Data Guard specialist

? Core Banking System knowledge in all modules Application Server Knowledge

Implementing structured policies and procedures to ensure the integrity and security of the databases.

Providing functional support and configuration management of Postbank’s Oracle databases.

Providing functional support and configuration management of the Clients Core Banking applications in line with business Service Level Agreements (SLA).

Manage and support integration of the Core Banking systems with other interconnected applications.

Install, upgrade, configure, administrate, maintain and deploy Oracle Databases, Oracle Application Servers and Oracle technologies.

Maintain and support IT Database Infrastructure Development.

Provide guidance and advice on Technical Architecture, Capacity Planning, Designing, Security Analysis, and Configuration Backup and Recovery, input to Disaster Recovery and Planning, development tools, enhancement, testing, fixes and documentation

Desired Skills:

See above spec

