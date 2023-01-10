Programmer (Scientific/Environment related) – Free State saon_careerjunctionza_state

This position is based in Hermanus (Cape Town) and will require the person to be based there! Please kindly email your suitable CV to [Email Address Removed]

This position requires a Programmer that brings more than just programming skills – someone with scientific technical research understanding and experience as well.

The Programmer will be crucial in developing and maintaining algorithms that lead to products and services offered by the Company. The Programmer

will be the lead in moving research developed models to operations, providing coding assistance for advisory production for clients, and in ensuring that efficiencies are introduced within the operational environment.

Accountabilities:

• Designing and developing innovative and practical technical solutions, applications, software oralgorithms for the Centre

• Testing, installing, evaluating and maintaining new algorithms and programs

• Providing operational programming support to the Centre

• Assisting application development projects by providing advice and support

The ideal candidate will have:

• Tertiary qualifications in Computer Science/Programming or equivalent

• Minimum 3 years of relevant industry experience

• Experience in full stack application development:

o Database design

o Backend web API design and implementation

o Frontend development using React / Angular and similar frameworks

o Data visualisation

• Excellent programming capability/experience is essential with a minimum of 3 years experience in Python programming

• Good systems and process analysis skills

• Passion for coding which must be demonstrable through extramural activities

• Must be a team player committed to working in a continuously improving and quality environment

• Independent decision-making capability and proactive problem-solving skills

• Well-developed verbal and written communication skills

• Must be solution driven

Desired Skills:

