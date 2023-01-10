Project Manager (Electrical / Energy) at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Johannesburg

An industry-leading company situated in Gauteng is urgently seeking the expertise of an experienced Project Manager (Electrical / Energy) to join their team.
Key Responsibilities:
- Project management responsibilities include the coordination and completion of projects on time within budget and within scope.
- Oversee all aspects of projects from the concept study phase, through feasibility studies, detail design, execution, and commissioning.
- Set deadlines, assign responsibilities, and monitor and manage project progress.
- Prepare reports for senior management regarding the status of the project.
- Lead and prepare proposals and interact with clients and client requirements
- Electrical engineering and design during all project phases according to client, national and international standards.
- Assessing client/ project electrical engineering requirements.
- Prepare concept design and the ability to objectively evaluate both technically and commercially, different options based upon project objectives/requirements.
- Cost estimation of electrical engineering scope of work, including equipment and construction costs.
- Proposals, Expression of interests and tendering.
- Management of multi-disciplinary projects from inception to close out.
- Budgetary and financial responsibility for projects.
- Collaborate with local and international teams.
Key Requirements:
- BSc/BEng/BTech (Electrical)
- Professional Registrations as Pr Eng / Pr Tech (ECSA)
- SACPCMP qualification or similar (advantageous)
- 10 to 15 years of proven work experience (consulting) in managing electrical infrastructure and renewable energy projects (solar PV and/or wind)
- Previous track record in successfully generating new business.
- PMBOK knowledge
- Experience with project management software tools
- Candidate must have experience in the following design software: Digsilent Power factory, Etap, Retic Master and PLSCAD / PLSCAD Tower
- Must have Experience with managing contracts using FIDIC, NEC and GCC
