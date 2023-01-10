Project Manager (Electrical / Energy) at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Johannesburg

An industry-leading company situated in Gauteng is urgently seeking the expertise of an experienced Project Manager (Electrical / Energy) to join their team.

Key Responsibilities:

Project management responsibilities include the coordination and completion of projects on time within budget and within scope.

Oversee all aspects of projects from the concept study phase, through feasibility studies, detail design, execution, and commissioning.

Set deadlines, assign responsibilities, and monitor and manage project progress.

Prepare reports for senior management regarding the status of the project.

Lead and prepare proposals and interact with clients and client requirements

Electrical engineering and design during all project phases according to client, national and international standards.

Assessing client/ project electrical engineering requirements.

Prepare concept design and the ability to objectively evaluate both technically and commercially, different options based upon project objectives/requirements.

Cost estimation of electrical engineering scope of work, including equipment and construction costs.

Proposals, Expression of interests and tendering.

Management of multi-disciplinary projects from inception to close out.

Budgetary and financial responsibility for projects.

Collaborate with local and international teams.

Proposals, Expression of interests and tendering.

Key Requirements:

BSc/BEng/BTech (Electrical)

Professional Registrations as Pr Eng / Pr Tech (ECSA)

SACPCMP qualification or similar (advantageous)

10 to 15 years of proven work experience (consulting) in managing electrical infrastructure and renewable energy projects (solar PV and/or wind)

Previous track record in successfully generating new business.

PMBOK knowledge

Experience with project management software tools

Candidate must have experience in the following design software: Digsilent Power factory, Etap, Retic Master and PLSCAD / PLSCAD Tower

Must have Experience with managing contracts using FIDIC, NEC and GCC

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Ashleigh or Lauren at [Phone Number Removed]; or [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

PMBOK

project management software tools

managing contracts

Learn more/Apply for this position