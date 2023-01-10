Project Manager (Electrical / Energy) at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 10, 2023

An industry-leading company situated in Gauteng is urgently seeking the expertise of an experienced Project Manager (Electrical / Energy) to join their team.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Project management responsibilities include the coordination and completion of projects on time within budget and within scope.
  • Oversee all aspects of projects from the concept study phase, through feasibility studies, detail design, execution, and commissioning.
  • Set deadlines, assign responsibilities, and monitor and manage project progress.
  • Prepare reports for senior management regarding the status of the project.
  • Lead and prepare proposals and interact with clients and client requirements
  • Electrical engineering and design during all project phases according to client, national and international standards.
  • Assessing client/ project electrical engineering requirements.
  • Prepare concept design and the ability to objectively evaluate both technically and commercially, different options based upon project objectives/requirements.
  • Cost estimation of electrical engineering scope of work, including equipment and construction costs.
  • Proposals, Expression of interests and tendering.
  • Management of multi-disciplinary projects from inception to close out.
  • Budgetary and financial responsibility for projects.
  • Collaborate with local and international teams.
Key Requirements:

  • BSc/BEng/BTech (Electrical)
  • Professional Registrations as Pr Eng / Pr Tech (ECSA)
  • SACPCMP qualification or similar (advantageous)
  • 10 to 15 years of proven work experience (consulting) in managing electrical infrastructure and renewable energy projects (solar PV and/or wind)
  • Previous track record in successfully generating new business.
  • PMBOK knowledge
  • Experience with project management software tools
  • Candidate must have experience in the following design software: Digsilent Power factory, Etap, Retic Master and PLSCAD / PLSCAD Tower
  • Must have Experience with managing contracts using FIDIC, NEC and GCC

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Ashleigh or Lauren at [Phone Number Removed]; or [Phone Number Removed];

