ReactJS Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

ReactJS Developer – Gauteng

Jan 10, 2023

We are looking for a ReactJS Developer to join the digital team on a hybrid opportunity.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric – Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

Experience Required:

  • Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.

  • Unit Testing.

  • Experienced Web Developers with minimum 5 years development experience with the following key technologies and concepts:

  • Top-notch programming skills and in-depth knowledge of the following:

  • ReactJS

  • JavaScript

  • HTML5

  • CSS

  • REST/SOAP/AJAX

  • Net MVC

  • jQuery

  • Bootstrap

  • Typescript

  • C#

  • AWS Services e.g. Lambda, S3, CloudFront, DynamoDB and API Gateway

  • .Net Standard/.Net Core

  • NodeJs

  • ReactJS Experience would be highly beneficial

  • Python desired but not mandatory

  • Test Driven Development (be able to write own unit test cases) – Integration with other systems (Web Services, DB, etc.)

  • Proven working experience in web development and web-based User Interfaces.

  • Cloud native development experience (advantage AWS)

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Write well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices

  • Create website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practices and provided a framework

  • Integrate data from various back-end services and databases

  • Refine / Clarify functional-specific actions based on technical needs

  • Create and maintain software documentation

  • Cooperate with other team members developers and Analysts

  • Develop utilizing various technologies e.g. ReactJS, C#, ASP.NET, SQL, REST API etc.

  • Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed upon and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

  • Analyze Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

  • Communicate effectively with regard to project plans, issues, and timelines.

  • Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

  • Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

  • Research, develop and apply new technologies.

  • Building of custom REST APIs as well as their consumption.

  • Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

  • Peer Code Review.

  • Deployments to UAT and Production.

  • AWS experience an advantage.

  • A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices.

  • Adequate knowledge of relational database systems, and interaction with store procedures.

  • Knowledge of Object-Oriented Programming and web service development

  • Aggressive problem-diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills

  • Strong organizational skills to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines

  • Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn rapidly and master diverse web technologies and techniques.

  • Exposure to Application Architecture will be an added advantage.

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

