ReactJS Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

ReactJS Developer – Gauteng

We are looking for a ReactJS Developer to join the digital team on a hybrid opportunity.

Qualification Required:

Matric – Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

Experience Required:

Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.

Unit Testing.

Experienced Web Developers with minimum 5 years development experience with the following key technologies and concepts:

Top-notch programming skills and in-depth knowledge of the following:

ReactJS

JavaScript

HTML5

CSS

REST/SOAP/AJAX

Net MVC

jQuery

Bootstrap

Typescript

C#

AWS Services e.g. Lambda, S3, CloudFront, DynamoDB and API Gateway

.Net Standard/.Net Core

NodeJs

ReactJS Experience would be highly beneficial

Python desired but not mandatory

Test Driven Development (be able to write own unit test cases) – Integration with other systems (Web Services, DB, etc.)

Proven working experience in web development and web-based User Interfaces.

Cloud native development experience (advantage AWS)

Duties/Responsibilities:

Write well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices

Create website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practices and provided a framework

Integrate data from various back-end services and databases

Refine / Clarify functional-specific actions based on technical needs

Create and maintain software documentation

Cooperate with other team members developers and Analysts

Develop utilizing various technologies e.g. ReactJS, C#, ASP.NET, SQL, REST API etc.

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed upon and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

Analyze Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively with regard to project plans, issues, and timelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Research, develop and apply new technologies.

Building of custom REST APIs as well as their consumption.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review.

Deployments to UAT and Production.

AWS experience an advantage.

A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices.

Adequate knowledge of relational database systems, and interaction with store procedures.

Knowledge of Object-Oriented Programming and web service development

Aggressive problem-diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills

Strong organizational skills to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines

Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn rapidly and master diverse web technologies and techniques.

Exposure to Application Architecture will be an added advantage.

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

