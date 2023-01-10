ReactJS Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are looking for a ReactJS Developer to join the digital team on a hybrid opportunity.
Qualification Required:
- Matric – Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma
Experience Required:
- Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.
- Unit Testing.
- Experienced Web Developers with minimum 5 years development experience with the following key technologies and concepts:
- Top-notch programming skills and in-depth knowledge of the following:
- ReactJS
- JavaScript
- HTML5
- CSS
- REST/SOAP/AJAX
- Net MVC
- jQuery
- Bootstrap
- Typescript
- C#
- AWS Services e.g. Lambda, S3, CloudFront, DynamoDB and API Gateway
- .Net Standard/.Net Core
- NodeJs
- ReactJS Experience would be highly beneficial
- Python desired but not mandatory
- Test Driven Development (be able to write own unit test cases) – Integration with other systems (Web Services, DB, etc.)
- Proven working experience in web development and web-based User Interfaces.
- Cloud native development experience (advantage AWS)
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Write well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices
- Create website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practices and provided a framework
- Integrate data from various back-end services and databases
- Refine / Clarify functional-specific actions based on technical needs
- Create and maintain software documentation
- Cooperate with other team members developers and Analysts
- Develop utilizing various technologies e.g. ReactJS, C#, ASP.NET, SQL, REST API etc.
- Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed upon and complying with the technical architecture and standards.
- Analyze Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
- Communicate effectively with regard to project plans, issues, and timelines.
- Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
- Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
- Research, develop and apply new technologies.
- Building of custom REST APIs as well as their consumption.
- Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
- Peer Code Review.
- Deployments to UAT and Production.
- AWS experience an advantage.
- A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices.
- Adequate knowledge of relational database systems, and interaction with store procedures.
- Knowledge of Object-Oriented Programming and web service development
- Aggressive problem-diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills
- Strong organizational skills to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines
- Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn rapidly and master diverse web technologies and techniques.
- Exposure to Application Architecture will be an added advantage.
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML