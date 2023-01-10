Senior Developer

Jan 10, 2023

Our client requires a seasoned Senior Developer for a 1-year contract.

  • Work with business analysts and end-users to identify, define and refine requirements
  • Provide input into the design specifications
  • Developing applications and end-user training
  • Maintaining and supporting the system
  • Work with end-users to ensure the system is meeting expectations and proactively enhancing and upgrading the system
  • Write configuration and technical specifications and system documents
  • Ensure constant version control of code

Min Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant qualifications in Computer Science, Informatics, Information Systems or Information Technology

  • 7+ years experience in the following:

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • SSRS
  • POWER BI
  • SQL Database
  • Visual Studio
  • Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *