Our client requires a seasoned Senior Developer for a 1-year contract.
- Work with business analysts and end-users to identify, define and refine requirements
- Provide input into the design specifications
- Developing applications and end-user training
- Maintaining and supporting the system
- Work with end-users to ensure the system is meeting expectations and proactively enhancing and upgrading the system
- Write configuration and technical specifications and system documents
- Ensure constant version control of code
Min Qualifications and Experience
-
Relevant qualifications in Computer Science, Informatics, Information Systems or Information Technology
-
7+ years experience in the following:
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- SSRS
- POWER BI
- SQL Database
- Visual Studio
- Reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma