Senior Information Security Engineer

Global legal practice is looking to appoint a Senior Information Security Engineer.

The Information Security team is responsible for ensuring the overall effectiveness of the control framework and managing security incidents.

Skills and Experience Required:

Bachelor’s degree in a related discipline (Computer Science, Information Systems Management, Engineering, or similar)

Minimum 5 years of experience in a related security field.

Previous Network Engineering or Systems Administration background (preferred).

Deep technical understanding of security products, including web filtering, next generation antivirus/ EDR, and vulnerability management tools.

Ability to rapidly adapt to change and absorb new technologies.

Ability to lead troubleshooting in complex environments and provide technical recommendations to solve short and long term issues.

Strong knowledge of the security landscape (attack vectors, tooling, best practices for assessment, mitigation, remediation and governance).

Track record of delivering high quality solutions through a project delivery or ongoing continual improvement in an operational role.

Working knowledge of Authentication protocols, and Identity Access Management technologies such as SSO and MFA.

Familiarity with security best practices and risk management operating in cloud environments such as Azure (required), GCP and AWS (nice to have), and in other 3rd party SAAS platforms.

Knowledge of Information Security standards such as ISO27001, NIST, CIS.

The Role:

Provide technical leadership and subject matter expertise of the Firm’s security solutions.

Provide security product ownership and maintenance of tools such as next generation anti-virus / EDR, web filtering, vulnerability scanning, and privileged access management solutions.

Assist with the definition of standards, policies, designs and apply control governance where necessary as a preventative measure.

Participate in post-mortem investigations of Information Security incidents while preparing report documents illustrating the findings and lessons learned.

