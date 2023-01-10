Global legal practice is looking to appoint a Senior Information Security Engineer.
The Information Security team is responsible for ensuring the overall effectiveness of the control framework and managing security incidents.
Skills and Experience Required:
- Bachelor’s degree in a related discipline (Computer Science, Information Systems Management, Engineering, or similar)
- Minimum 5 years of experience in a related security field.
- Previous Network Engineering or Systems Administration background (preferred).
- Deep technical understanding of security products, including web filtering, next generation antivirus/ EDR, and vulnerability management tools.
- Ability to rapidly adapt to change and absorb new technologies.
- Ability to lead troubleshooting in complex environments and provide technical recommendations to solve short and long term issues.
- Strong knowledge of the security landscape (attack vectors, tooling, best practices for assessment, mitigation, remediation and governance).
- Track record of delivering high quality solutions through a project delivery or ongoing continual improvement in an operational role.
- Working knowledge of Authentication protocols, and Identity Access Management technologies such as SSO and MFA.
- Familiarity with security best practices and risk management operating in cloud environments such as Azure (required), GCP and AWS (nice to have), and in other 3rd party SAAS platforms.
- Knowledge of Information Security standards such as ISO27001, NIST, CIS.
The Role:
- Provide technical leadership and subject matter expertise of the Firm’s security solutions.
- Provide security product ownership and maintenance of tools such as next generation anti-virus / EDR, web filtering, vulnerability scanning, and privileged access management solutions.
- Assist with the definition of standards, policies, designs and apply control governance where necessary as a preventative measure.
- Participate in post-mortem investigations of Information Security incidents while preparing report documents illustrating the findings and lessons learned.
