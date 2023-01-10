Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for an Senior Java Developer to join our financial services client based in Centurion.
What we are looking for:
Completed IT degree / BSc or other related fields
6 years Java development with Spring and/or Angular experience.
Spring Framework experience essential
What Technologies you will use:
Java
Angular
J2EE
Springboot
Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
HTML / JavaScript
JSP / Servlets / JSF and GWT
JPA and Hibernate
Azure
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.
