Senior Python Engineer – Western Cape Woodstock

This role can be fully remote.

Our client makes online commerce and digital payment acceptance easier and more accessible across all Africa. Based in Cape Town, South Africa, we work with small and largemerchants to provide a complete toolkit to accept, manage and disburse payments through ourweb and mobile applications.

We are looking for:

Someone with at least 6 years’ experience programming in Python.

Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes

valuable codebases.

The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

Nice to haves:

BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience. Experience with AWS infrastructure, specifically AWS Lambda’s

Job Description:

Work alongside the team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.

Building features for our 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal

operation teams.

Working on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and

navigating unplanned work.

Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining

internal and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.

Help the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, being Agile,

finding the right tool/technology for the job.

Tech stack:

Frontend: react: React, :angular: Angular, :typescript: TypeScript.

Backend: :python: Python, :nodejs: Node, PHP.

Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.

Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway, [URL Removed] Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.

Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.

What sort of things are coming up on our roadmap:

Taking our SSO integration to the next level

Building a single view of our customers using modern data science [URL Removed] a seamless integration for our merchants

Expanding our offering to more African countries

Expanding our payment options

Desired Skills:

Python

Node

PHP

MongoDB

Learn more/Apply for this position