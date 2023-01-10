Senior Software Developer (Java) (CH662a) – Western Cape Plankenbrug

Jan 10, 2023

Our client in the electronic payment industry is looking for Mid to Senior level Java Developer.

Responsibilities include:

The role of Developer at Pay@ is divided into the following areas of responsibility:

  • Technical integration of new clients into Pay@ systems.
    • Design

    • Coding

    • Code reviews

    • Write Unit tests

  • Development testing
    • Perform internal system testing

    • Perform dev testing with external entities

    • Build simulators

    • Perform load testing

  • Fixes & maintenance on current system
    • Identify and solve existing problems

  • Enhancements of current functionality
    • System optimization

    • Improve robustness of system

  • New functionality design & development
    • Design

    • Coding

    • Code reviews

    • Unit testing

  • Query resolution
    • 3rd line support

    • Information gathering, interpretation and communication of resolution.

  • System Security & Audits
    • Regularly evaluate system security

    • Recommend or implement enhancements

  • Improve development techniques and processes
    • Investigate and propose new development processes and tools

    • Maintain automated build and test process

    • Define and maintain automated deployment process

  • Team Mentoring and leadership

Required technical skills:

  • Tertiary or equivalent training in software development, computer science or engineering

  • +5 years relevant development experience.

  • Java, both Standard and Enterprise Editions, Spring Boot

  • SQL (MS SQL Server / Postgres)

  • Development workflow: Eclipse/NetBeans IDEs, Maven, GIT.

  • Working in a continuous integration and testing environment

  • OpenAPI Protocols

Advantageous technical skills:

  • Exposure to financial transaction processing systems

  • Exposure to multi-threaded, high volume real-time systems

  • Postilion development skills (source/sink node development)

  • Exposure and participation in Agile methods like Scrum/Kanban

  • Experience in front-end development using the Angular framework

General:

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

  • APIs
  • Java
  • Maven
  • REST API
  • SOAP
  • Spring
  • SQL

