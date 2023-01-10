Senior software Developer (.net)

This role can be fully remote.

We are looking for a Senior Software Developer who is passionate about technology and delighting our clients, to join our Technical Consulting team.

Our projects include developing custom software, maintaining and supporting software systems, and developing systems integration. Our local and international clients come from various industries, including financial and insurance, retail, media and supply chain.

Main Responsibilities will include:

Technical architectural design

Develop and document design, source code and technical architecture

Maintain and manage existing source code

Design, develop and implement solutions to users’ needs and requirements

Review and improvise code

Run tests and fix bugs

Coordinate with architects and business analysts to determine functionalities

Develop technical solutions to complex business problems

Design and develop technical solutions for enterprise-level projects

Design and develop data analysis solutions

Design and develop logical and physical data models that meet application requirements

Design and develop continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines

Qualifications and Experience required:

Relevant 3/4 year degree or diploma (Honours or postgrad preferred), or have comparable

practical experience

A minimum of 5 or more years' experience building custom, web-based applications in .NET/

C#, Microsoft SQL Server MVC, Entity Framework

Web Services (Microsoft WCF and Web API)

Knowledge and understanding of Design Patterns

Working knowledge of SOLID Principles & Design Patterns

Git Source Control

Agile & Test-Driven development experience

Have spun up a project or solution from beginning to end

You are T-shaped – you possess broad general knowledge of the development landscape,

and deep knowledge of your area of expertise

You are a polyglot – you possess a strong multi-language toolbox and know how to apply

these effectively to the software you are developing

Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience an advantage

Financial industry exposure an advantage

Personal Attributes:

Excellent communicator

Able to interact with clients at a systems analysis level

You have a knack for picking up new technologies

Love to find easier ways of doing things, and a good problem solver

Passionate about technology

Proven people management skills

Delivery focused

Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

Responsive to change

We are a company filled with like-minded individuals who deliver quality solution delivery services and are motivated to make a positive impact in the world through technology. We partner with our global client base to deliver innovative business and technology solutions to market fast, cost-effectively and ethically.

As a values-driven organisation, our values of People Matter, Mutual Respect and Personal Excellence guide us in how we work with our clients, business partners and each other. We offer our people a well-rounded work experience. From training, career development and tech talks to help our staff develop their skills and knowledge. To virtual and in-person socials to give our teams the opportunities to connect, and reward and recognition programmes to celebrate the awesome work and achievements of our people.

Remote work is a key part of our hybrid way of work and our people have access to offices in Cape Town and Joburg. As we are a consulting company, you may be required to work from client sites occasionally.

Desired Skills:

C#.net

.Net

.net framework

MVC

SOLID

Learn more/Apply for this position