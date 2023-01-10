Senior software Developer (.net) – Western Cape Rondebosch

This role can be fully remote.
We are looking for a Senior Software Developer who is passionate about technology and delighting our clients, to join our Technical Consulting team.
Our projects include developing custom software, maintaining and supporting software systems, and developing systems integration. Our local and international clients come from various industries, including financial and insurance, retail, media and supply chain.
Main Responsibilities will include:
- Technical architectural design
- Develop and document design, source code and technical architecture
- Maintain and manage existing source code
- Design, develop and implement solutions to users’ needs and requirements
- Review and improvise code
- Run tests and fix bugs
- Coordinate with architects and business analysts to determine functionalities
- Develop technical solutions to complex business problems
- Design and develop technical solutions for enterprise-level projects
- Design and develop data analysis solutions
- Design and develop logical and physical data models that meet application requirements
- Design and develop continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines
Qualifications and Experience required:
- Relevant 3/4 year degree or diploma (Honours or postgrad preferred), or have comparable
practical experience
- A minimum of 5 or more years’ experience building custom, web-based applications in .NET/
C#, Microsoft SQL Server MVC, Entity Framework
- Web Services (Microsoft WCF and Web API)
- Knowledge and understanding of Design Patterns
- Working knowledge of SOLID Principles & Design Patterns
- Git Source Control
- Agile & Test-Driven development experience
- Have spun up a project or solution from beginning to end
- You are T-shaped – you possess broad general knowledge of the development landscape,
and deep knowledge of your area of expertise
- You are a polyglot – you possess a strong multi-language toolbox and know how to apply
these effectively to the software you are developing
- Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience an advantage
- Financial industry exposure an advantage
Personal Attributes:
- Excellent communicator
- Able to interact with clients at a systems analysis level
- You have a knack for picking up new technologies
- Love to find easier ways of doing things, and a good problem solver
- Passionate about technology
- Proven people management skills
- Delivery focused
- Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment
- Responsive to change
We are a company filled with like-minded individuals who deliver quality solution delivery services and are motivated to make a positive impact in the world through technology. We partner with our global client base to deliver innovative business and technology solutions to market fast, cost-effectively and ethically.
As a values-driven organisation, our values of People Matter, Mutual Respect and Personal Excellence guide us in how we work with our clients, business partners and each other. We offer our people a well-rounded work experience. From training, career development and tech talks to help our staff develop their skills and knowledge. To virtual and in-person socials to give our teams the opportunities to connect, and reward and recognition programmes to celebrate the awesome work and achievements of our people.
Remote work is a key part of our hybrid way of work and our people have access to offices in Cape Town and Joburg. As we are a consulting company, you may be required to work from client sites occasionally.
Desired Skills:
- C#.net
- .Net
- .net framework
- MVC
- SOLID