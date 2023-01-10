Senior Technical Business / Systems Analyst (Payments) (CH807)

Our client, a well-established technology company, who is at the forefront of providing world class payment aggregation and secure payment solutions, is looking for a Technical Business Analyst to join their growing team.
The focus is a combined business and system analysis function to enhance the efficiencies of gathering business and system requirements, formulating solutions & models, and documenting operational and system processes and procedures. Responsibilities will include:
- Gather and document business requirements from both internal and external stakeholders
- Bridge the gap between business and technical teams by translating business requirements into technical / functional requirements and plans
- Solution design
- Assist business in documenting operational procedures and presentation flows
- Assist in gathering and documenting reporting requirements
- Maintain and manage changes to requirements during a project phase
- Requirement analysis
- Work closely within PMO to support priority projects and manage backlog grooming with the product owners and project manager
- Manage and update BA documents and ensure the availability and approval
- Support UAT and testing requirements to ensure that features were delivered as per documented requirements and within acceptable quality standards
- Ongoing monitoring and re-calibration of deployed solutions
Required skills and experience
- Business Analysis diploma or relevant qualification
- Systems Analysis insight and IT technical background
- 5 -8 years’ business and system analysis experience
- Full Understanding of the Microsoft suite, [URL Removed] Jira & Visio
- Driver’s license
Advantageous skills and experience
- Experience in the payments / financial industry
- Understanding of the end-to-end payments environment (retailers, digital, banking, card schemes, EFT, settlement, acquiring, etc.)
- Fluent in English and ideally Afrikaans
