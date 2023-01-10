Server Specialist (Tier 2) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, a fully fledged ISP and Cloud Services provider based in the North of Johannesburg, is looking for a Server Specialist to join their team.
The role offers a competitive salary and benefit package, with lots of opportunities for growth.
This is an opportunity to join a growing organisation that invests in its employees.
If You Have
- At least 5 years’ experience in managing onsite servers
- Server 2012R2/2016 – MCSA
- Office 365 – MCSA
- Any Azure, SQL Server and Mimecast exams exams would be an advantage.
- Experience in Hyper-V clustering
We Would Love To See Your CV
Please Email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- server specialist
- onsite technician
- sql server
- mimecast
- azure