Server Specialist (Tier 2) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jan 10, 2023

Our client, a fully fledged ISP and Cloud Services provider based in the North of Johannesburg, is looking for a Server Specialist to join their team.
The role offers a competitive salary and benefit package, with lots of opportunities for growth.
This is an opportunity to join a growing organisation that invests in its employees.
If You Have

  • At least 5 years’ experience in managing onsite servers
  • Server 2012R2/2016 – MCSA
  • Office 365 – MCSA
  • Any Azure, SQL Server and Mimecast exams exams would be an advantage.
  • Experience in Hyper-V clustering

We Would Love To See Your CV

Please Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • server specialist
  • onsite technician
  • sql server
  • mimecast
  • azure

