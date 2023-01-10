Server Specialist (Tier 2)

Our client, a fully fledged ISP and Cloud Services provider based in the North of Johannesburg, is looking for a Server Specialist to join their team.

The role offers a competitive salary and benefit package, with lots of opportunities for growth.

This is an opportunity to join a growing organisation that invests in its employees.

If You Have



At least 5 years’ experience in managing onsite servers

Server 2012R2/2016 – MCSA

Office 365 – MCSA

Any Azure, SQL Server and Mimecast exams exams would be an advantage.

Experience in Hyper-V clustering

We Would Love To See Your CV

Please Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

server specialist

onsite technician

sql server

mimecast

azure

