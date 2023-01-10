Software Architect: Card Processing Channels (CH854) – Western Cape Plankenbrug

Our client in the banking industry is looking for an experienced Software Architect in the are of Card Processing to join their dynamic team in Stellenbosch

Responsibilities:

Responsible for producing a comprehensive technical specification that includes non-functional requirements

Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements

Design test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing.

To fulfill the role of a Subject Matter Expert (SME) and senior advisor on all matters relating to solutions architecture.

To conceptualise, design and articulate solutions designs in relation to specific business value/problems.

To forge a link between the existing enterprise architecture and a particular initiative, and guarantee the solution designed meets the company’s architecture standards and architectural vision.

Experience

Min:

6 – 8 years experience in software development, including a minimum of: 4+ years software design with Postilion 4+ years proven working experience in software engineering and development (Cobol, Java, . Net, Python and/ JavaScript) Proven experience in systems architecture / design Financial services experience



Ideal:

4+ years proven experience as a Solutions Architect

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology (preferred)

Knowledge

Min:Detailed knowledge and understanding of:

System architecture principles and applications (IT technologies and software architecture)

System analysis and design

Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods)

Software development (typed and scripting coding languages)

Service- orientated architecture (SOA) and designing and delivering scalable and reliable solutions

Policy, standards, and best practices

Financial services systems environment

Ideal:Understanding of:

Banking business model

Business Process Modelling

Business Analysis

Cloud architectures

Big data modelling

Best practices of Quality Assurance (QA)

DevOps development, culture and principles

Various development technologies (Preferably: Cobol, Java, . Net, JavaScript and Python ecosystems)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations

Desired Skills:

Design

Payments

Software Architecture

Software Engineering

Solutions Architecture

