Software Architect: Card Processing Channels (CH854)

Our client in the banking industry is looking for an experienced Software Architect in the are of Card Processing to join their dynamic team in Stellenbosch
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for producing a comprehensive technical specification that includes non-functional requirements
- Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
- Design test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing.
- To fulfill the role of a Subject Matter Expert (SME) and senior advisor on all matters relating to solutions architecture.
- To conceptualise, design and articulate solutions designs in relation to specific business value/problems.
- To forge a link between the existing enterprise architecture and a particular initiative, and guarantee the solution designed meets the company’s architecture standards and architectural vision.
Experience
Min:
- 6 – 8 years experience in software development, including a minimum of:
- 4+ years software design with Postilion
- 4+ years proven working experience in software engineering and development (Cobol, Java, . Net, Python and/ JavaScript)
- Proven experience in systems architecture / design
- Financial services experience
Ideal:
- 4+ years proven experience as a Solutions Architect
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology (preferred)
Knowledge
Min:Detailed knowledge and understanding of:
- System architecture principles and applications (IT technologies and software architecture)
- System analysis and design
- Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods)
- Software development (typed and scripting coding languages)
- Service- orientated architecture (SOA) and designing and delivering scalable and reliable solutions
- Policy, standards, and best practices
- Financial services systems environment
Ideal:Understanding of:
- Banking business model
- Business Process Modelling
- Business Analysis
- Cloud architectures
- Big data modelling
- Best practices of Quality Assurance (QA)
- DevOps development, culture and principles
- Various development technologies (Preferably: Cobol, Java, . Net, JavaScript and Python ecosystems)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently
General:
