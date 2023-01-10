Software Engineer with Java and AWS – Semi Remote – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A multinational organization that produces luxury cars is on the hunt for a Software Engineer with AWS.
You will be joining a team of IT innovators that work on cutting-edge technical solutions within the automotive industry.
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- AWS Experience
- Strong Java skills
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Full-Stack skills
- DevOps Experience.
- Python or any other programming language
- Any of Angular/React
Which qualifications/experience do you need for the role?
- 4 to 7 years in software development
- The Customer and Product Intelligence Centre (CPIC) is a platform for Knowledge exchange on analysis on costumers, products and competitors.
- You will be responsible for the further development and operations of the CPIC application
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree