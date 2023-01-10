Software Engineer with Java and AWS – Semi Remote – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 10, 2023

A multinational organization that produces luxury cars is on the hunt for a Software Engineer with AWS.

You will be joining a team of IT innovators that work on cutting-edge technical solutions within the automotive industry.

Core understanding of and working experience with:

  • AWS Experience
  • Strong Java skills
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Full-Stack skills
  • DevOps Experience.
  • Python or any other programming language
  • Any of Angular/React

Which qualifications/experience do you need for the role?

  • 4 to 7 years in software development
  • The Customer and Product Intelligence Centre (CPIC) is a platform for Knowledge exchange on analysis on costumers, products and competitors.
  • You will be responsible for the further development and operations of the CPIC application

Reference Number for this position is GZ56313 which is a long-term contract position offering between R530 to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

