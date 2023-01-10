Software Engineer with Java and AWS – Semi Remote – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A multinational organization that produces luxury cars is on the hunt for a Software Engineer with AWS.

You will be joining a team of IT innovators that work on cutting-edge technical solutions within the automotive industry.

Core understanding of and working experience with:

AWS Experience

Strong Java skills

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Translating and simplifying requirements

Full-Stack skills

DevOps Experience.

Python or any other programming language

Any of Angular/React

Which qualifications/experience do you need for the role?

4 to 7 years in software development

The Customer and Product Intelligence Centre (CPIC) is a platform for Knowledge exchange on analysis on costumers, products and competitors.

You will be responsible for the further development and operations of the CPIC application

Desired Skills:

AWS

Java

Full-Stack

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

