Location: Cape Town or Johannesburg Based (Remote)
Role: Tier-3 Support Engineer
Company: Well known Fibre provider having enjoyed unbelievable success over the past several years. Excellent opportunity for growth
Overview:
Providing 3rd Tier Technical Support for incidents and problems.
2. Proactive monitoring and performance tracking to identify risks and vulnerabilities that may affect the network.
3. Accurate reporting and documentation of fault resolution workplans.
4. Assisting onsite technicians and external sub-contractors with remote troubleshooting of high-level faults.
Essential requirements:
Matric Essential
CompTIA Network+, CCNP or equivalent qualification
3-5 years’ experience in IT/Telecommunication environment
2 years NOC support experience
Knowledge of the following:
GPON, OSI L1,L2,L3, Technologies,
Optic Fibre Networks standard testing methodologies
(OTDR, RFC 2544, Bandwidth Tests)
Hands-on exposure on Switching and Routing
protocols (VLAN, BGP, OSPF, LACP, EAPS, ERPs)
Customer service helpdesk software (e.g., Zendesk).
Linux systems and monitoring tools.
Desired Skills:
- NOC Support Engineer
- Switching and routing
- Optic Fibre networks