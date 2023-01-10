UI Designer (CH824)

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for a UI Designer in their Sandton office.
The purpose of the role is to:
- To support the extended digital team, apply UI/UX methodologies to design and develop a world-class client experience for the company’s digital solutions. This will include developing and maintaining user experience and interface design standards
- To support and collaborate with the UX Design Lead: Omni Channel Experience in developing a true brand-specific omni channel experience
- Key touchpoints include Branch Banking System Redesign, ATM & SST, TOBI, Inbenta/CASper, Direct Lending System & Back Office, Merchant app & portal, Internet banking & website re-platforming and IMI Mobile Implementation
Experience
- At least 2+ years’ experience in an agency/studio environment working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines
- 4 or more years’ experience in user interface and experience design for web applications and/or mobile devices
- A strong focus on interaction design and visual design through prototyping in an agile software development environment
- Ability to define visual elements, product elements and overall design
- The ability to work with engineering, frontend, and backend developers as needed
- Assisting with testing to ensure that UI/UX standards are adhered to
- Researching interaction design and technology trends
- Maintaining user experience and interface standards
- Ability to create wireframes as well as visual designs
- Experience with user interface design patterns and standards
Nice to have:
- At least 2 years’ experience working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines in the financial sector
- Strong creative background to support UI/UX methodologies
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Design or Front-End Development
Knowledge
- Sketch – digital design toolkit (prototyping software)
- Prototyping using InVision or something similar
- Solid skills in Adobe Creative Suite
- Experience with Bootstrap and Google material design
- Understanding of Agile Practices
- A thorough understanding of simplified user-centered design methodologies is a must
- Technology related to the industry
- An up-to-date knowledge of best practices and latest trends in mobile and web
Ideal / Nice to Have
- Knowledge of psychology and/or anthropology as it pertains to UI/UX principles
- Understanding of Object Orientated Languages (C Sharp; Angular; JavaScript)
- Experience in prototyping tools such as Axure, UXPin, XD, etc.
- Ability to conduct user testing of applications, software and websites
- Skills to create wireframes as well as visual designs
- Mobile experience
- Experience in HTML 5
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Attention to Detail
- Problem solving skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Planning, organizing and coordination skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- Adobe Creative Suite
- Adobe Sketch
- Agile
- Bootstrap
- Front End Design
- Front-End Development
- InVision