Application Developer (.NET/C#) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jan 11, 2023

  • 2 – 3years coding experience
  • Design and maintain SQL Server databases, tables and views in MS SQL Server Management Studio
  • SQL DBA experience preferable
  • MS Visual Studio
  • Experience with .NET, C#, MVC, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, IIS
  • API – Rest/SOAP Services
  • Good understanding of Object Orientated based concepts
  • Good Analysis and Design concepts
  • Developing applications using nTier Framework architecture standards
  • Report writing (Crystal Reports / Qliksense) advantageous
  • Python advantageous
  • Oracle advantageous
  • Mobile application development advantageous
  • Broad knowledge of hardware, software and networking
  • Diploma/degree in IT
  • Highly motivated self-starter
  • Good problem solving skills
  • Ability to work unsupervised
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Analytical thinker

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • IIS
  • JavaScript
  • MVC
  • C#
  • .NET
  • API
  • Qliksense
  • Oracle
  • Python

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

