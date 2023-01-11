Application Developer (.NET/C#) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

- 2 – 3years coding experience
- Design and maintain SQL Server databases, tables and views in MS SQL Server Management Studio
- SQL DBA experience preferable
- MS Visual Studio
- Experience with .NET, C#, MVC, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, IIS
- API – Rest/SOAP Services
- Good understanding of Object Orientated based concepts
- Good Analysis and Design concepts
- Developing applications using nTier Framework architecture standards
- Report writing (Crystal Reports / Qliksense) advantageous
- Python advantageous
- Oracle advantageous
- Mobile application development advantageous
- Broad knowledge of hardware, software and networking
- Diploma/degree in IT
- Highly motivated self-starter
- Good problem solving skills
- Ability to work unsupervised
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Analytical thinker
