Business Analyst

This Company is looking for business analysts who will be critical to the team of software professionals and client stakeholders

This company is an international software firm that solves real-world problems with innovative solutions and modern technology stacks. Our experience spans the education, financial services, gaming, insurance, telecoms and public sectors.

We maintain our track record by using our vast business domain knowledge and world-class skills to successfully deliver digital solutions for [URL Removed] complex problems we solve are balanced out by our flexible working culture and flat management structure. Being a part of this Company means working on dynamic project teams, while pursuing your own career growth through our Continuous Learning Programme.

This Company is looking for business analysts to work alongside software professionals and client stakeholders, and assist with

? Defining project requirements by identifying project milestones, phases and elements, forming project teams, and establishing project budget

? Communicating with client stakeholders to assess expectations

? Formulating ways for businesses to improve, based on research

? Determining operational objectives by analysing business functions, gathering information, and evaluating output requirements and formats

? Constructing workflow charts and diagram

? Writing business requirements specifications (BRS) and/ or user storie

? Improving business processes by analysing current processes and identifying ways of improving or automating them

? Overseeing implementation of new technology and systems

? Running workshops and training sessions

Desired Skills:

Bsc degree

Business analyst diploma

Verbal And Written Communication

Qlikview

Power Bi

software design and analysis

Process Improvement

Microsoft Access

SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

