- To package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team.
- To act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications – inclusive of working on a team-basis with members of the Origination team in the Provincial Office and the Credit Analysts in Head Office.
- Financial Modelling, Analysis & Deal structuring
Desired Skills:
- Financial Modelling
- Analysis & Deal structuring
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
SOE