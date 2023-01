Business Analyst

Business Analyst who understand the technical requirements, Working with multiple systems and business areas and multiple teams.

Degree in BSc. Computer Science.

Minimum 3-years experience as a Systems/Business Analyst.

Joint-Application-Design (JAD) techniques

Technical Requirements Analysis and Solution Modelling using UML

Remote Working

Contract opportunity

* Able to work with United Arab Emirates time zone

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

JAD

UML

Learn more/Apply for this position