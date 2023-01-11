Business Analyst (Retail Exp) – Western Cape Brackenfell

One of the largest retailers in the country are on the lookout for a Retail Business Analyst to join their fantatsic team of Analysts.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.
  • Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar

Experience

  • Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
  • Good process modelling skills
  • Excellent communication, both written and verbal
  • Effective relationship management and collaboration skills
  • Good business and IT acumen
  • Good planning and time management skills 3+ years experience in Retail store processes and practices
  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry – desirable
  • SAP experience – desirable

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • SDLC
  • Retail
  • SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

