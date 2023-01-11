Business Analyst (Retail Exp)

One of the largest retailers in the country are on the lookout for a Retail Business Analyst to join their fantatsic team of Analysts.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.
- Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar
Experience
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Good process modelling skills
- Excellent communication, both written and verbal
- Effective relationship management and collaboration skills
- Good business and IT acumen
- Good planning and time management skills 3+ years experience in Retail store processes and practices
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry – desirable
- SAP experience – desirable
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- SDLC
- Retail
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma