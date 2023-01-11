Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jan 11, 2023

  • To package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team.
  • To act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications – inclusive of working on a team-basis with members of the Origination team in the Provincial Office and the Credit Analysts in Head Office.
  • Financial Modelling, Analysis & Deal structuring

Desired Skills:

  • Financial Modelling
  • Analysis & Deal structuring

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

SOE

