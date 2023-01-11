C++ Developer at Swift Momentum – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are looking for C++ engineers to assist with:Designing, building, and maintaining efficient and reliable C++ code
Working closely with other engineers to develop new productsWorking on extensions of existing productsSuggesting and implementing improvements on current productsPlanning, designing, developing, managing, documenting, testing, deploying, and supporting new and existing modulesAlgorithm complexities Development of the next generation softwareBasic database systems – indexes, filters-
Requirements
BSc degree in a technology-related field preferableProficiency in C++ with +-5 years solid exposure at an academic or professional level
Must be interested in pursuing a professional career in C++
Experience in:
Oracle Databases
Visual Studio 2010 or higher
WCF
Silverlight
WPF
Share Point Word Automation Services
Windows Workflow Foundation
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
We are an international software firm that solves real-world problems with innovative solutions and modern technology stacks. Our experience spans the education, financial services, gaming, insurance, telecoms and public sectors. We maintain our track record by using our vast business domain knowledge and world-class skills to successfully deliver digital solutions into client organisations.
Our relaxed yet professional work environment extends to our flat management structure. Being a part of our team means working on dynamic project teams, while pursuing your own career growth through our Continuous Learning Programme.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- RA