C++ Developer at Swift Momentum – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are looking for C++ engineers to assist with:Designing, building, and maintaining efficient and reliable C++ code

Working closely with other engineers to develop new productsWorking on extensions of existing productsSuggesting and implementing improvements on current productsPlanning, designing, developing, managing, documenting, testing, deploying, and supporting new and existing modulesAlgorithm complexities Development of the next generation softwareBasic database systems – indexes, filters-

Requirements

BSc degree in a technology-related field preferableProficiency in C++ with +-5 years solid exposure at an academic or professional level

Must be interested in pursuing a professional career in C++

Experience in:

Oracle Databases

Visual Studio 2010 or higher

WCF

Silverlight

WPF

Share Point Word Automation Services

Windows Workflow Foundation

Desired Skills:

Oracle Databases

Visual Studio 2010

WCF

Silverlight

WPF

C++

Share Point Word Automation Services

Windows Workflow Foundation

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are an international software firm that solves real-world problems with innovative solutions and modern technology stacks. Our experience spans the education, financial services, gaming, insurance, telecoms and public sectors. We maintain our track record by using our vast business domain knowledge and world-class skills to successfully deliver digital solutions into client organisations.

Our relaxed yet professional work environment extends to our flat management structure. Being a part of our team means working on dynamic project teams, while pursuing your own career growth through our Continuous Learning Programme.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

RA

Learn more/Apply for this position