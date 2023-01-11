Data Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

This company is an international software solutions company that solves real-world problems with innovative services and modern technology stacks. Our experience spans the education, financial services, gaming, insurance, telecoms and public sectors.

We maintain our track record by using our vast business domain knowledge and world-class skills to successfully deliver digital solutions into client organisations. Our relaxed yet professional work environment extends to our flat management structure.

Being a part of this company means working on dynamic project teams, while pursuing your own career growth through our Continuous Learning [URL Removed] company is looking for an experienced data architect who is comfortable across both the IT systems facilitating the collection, storage, distributions, and consumption of data within an organisation, as well as with engaging with clients, understanding their business, and mentoring and assisting others in the team

Responsibilities include

? Engaging with clients

? Reviewing and defining data architecture

? Designing conceptual and logical data models and flowcharts

? Defining data security and privacy procedures

? Data integration with batch and real time data

? Assisting / mentoring juniors

Desired Skills:

Data Architecture

data governance

Building out data warehouse

Data lakes

Cloud AWS

Azure

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

