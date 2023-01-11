Data Engineer at Bidvest Bank

Primary Purpose:

A specialized skill is required to effectively manage and develop data and analytics capabilities that providing insight and aiding quick decision making.

A Data engineer will extract and acquire data from different sources and apply algorithms to provide insight to different departments.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in computer science, mathematics, statistics, Engineering, or related field

Microsoft Certification Advantageous

Strong math and analytical skills are essential to complete job requirements successfully

Able to compile and organize statistical information and present findings to management

Knowledge of systems development, including system development life cycle, design and testing techniques

Project management approaches and requirements Knowledge

Proficiency in data modelling and design

Experience:

A minimum of 4-7 years working experience in technology environment

Experience working with private and sensitive personal information

Technical Competencies:

Expert in Microsoft BI stack SQL (SSIS, [URL Removed] T-SQL)

Knowledge of programming languages (e.g., Python)

Data warehousing skills

Experience working with Power BI

Experience working on large and complex datasets

Understanding of cutting-edge cloud technology and framework to enable data science

Understanding meta-data management

Knowledge of algorithms and data structures

Duties and Responsibilities:

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY

Increase customer satisfaction

Regular Feedback and Communication with Customers

OPERTIONAL EXCELLENCE

Design and develop data warehousing solutions

Preparing data for predictive and prescriptive Modeling

Improving data quality and efficiency

Identifying, designing and implementing internal process improvements including optimizing data delivery, and automating manual processes

DATA MANAGEMENT

Measure, monitor and control the impact of poor quality data

Proactively identify areas of specialization related problems, determine cause and effect and recommend best solution to resolve the problem.

Comprehensively test solution to ensure delivery according to identified requirements.

Understand the integration of various systems and processes to apply practically in the area of work.

Reduce the ratio od data errors and the data time to value

STAKEHOLDER MANAGEMENT

Include customers in ideation process

Understanding Customer Requirements

REPORTING

Data Accuracy, availability, secure and accessible in the data management system.

LEARNING AND GROWTH

Empower teams through training and knowledge sharing

Desired Skills:

Python

Power BI

SQL

Programming

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

