Data Engineer at Bidvest Bank – Gauteng Sandown

Jan 11, 2023

Primary Purpose:

A specialized skill is required to effectively manage and develop data and analytics capabilities that providing insight and aiding quick decision making.

A Data engineer will extract and acquire data from different sources and apply algorithms to provide insight to different departments.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications:

  • Degree or Diploma in computer science, mathematics, statistics, Engineering, or related field
  • Microsoft Certification Advantageous
  • Strong math and analytical skills are essential to complete job requirements successfully
  • Able to compile and organize statistical information and present findings to management
  • Knowledge of systems development, including system development life cycle, design and testing techniques
  • Project management approaches and requirements Knowledge
  • Proficiency in data modelling and design

Experience:

  • A minimum of 4-7 years working experience in technology environment
  • Experience working with private and sensitive personal information

Technical Competencies:

  • Expert in Microsoft BI stack SQL (SSIS, [URL Removed] T-SQL)
  • Knowledge of programming languages (e.g., Python)
  • Data warehousing skills
  • Experience working with Power BI
  • Experience working on large and complex datasets
  • Understanding of cutting-edge cloud technology and framework to enable data science
  • Understanding meta-data management
  • Knowledge of algorithms and data structures

Duties and Responsibilities:

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY

  • Increase customer satisfaction
  • Regular Feedback and Communication with Customers

OPERTIONAL EXCELLENCE

  • Design and develop data warehousing solutions
  • Preparing data for predictive and prescriptive Modeling
  • Improving data quality and efficiency
  • Identifying, designing and implementing internal process improvements including optimizing data delivery, and automating manual processes

DATA MANAGEMENT

  • Measure, monitor and control the impact of poor quality data
  • Proactively identify areas of specialization related problems, determine cause and effect and recommend best solution to resolve the problem.
  • Comprehensively test solution to ensure delivery according to identified requirements.
  • Understand the integration of various systems and processes to apply practically in the area of work.
  • Reduce the ratio od data errors and the data time to value

STAKEHOLDER MANAGEMENT

  • Include customers in ideation process
  • Understanding Customer Requirements

REPORTING

  • Data Accuracy, availability, secure and accessible in the data management system.

LEARNING AND GROWTH

  • Empower teams through training and knowledge sharing

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Power BI
  • SQL
  • Programming

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

