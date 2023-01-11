Data Engineer at Bidvest Bank – Gauteng Sandown

Primary Purpose:
A specialized skill is required to effectively manage and develop data and analytics capabilities that providing insight and aiding quick decision making.
A Data engineer will extract and acquire data from different sources and apply algorithms to provide insight to different departments.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications:
- Degree or Diploma in computer science, mathematics, statistics, Engineering, or related field
- Microsoft Certification Advantageous
- Strong math and analytical skills are essential to complete job requirements successfully
- Able to compile and organize statistical information and present findings to management
- Knowledge of systems development, including system development life cycle, design and testing techniques
- Project management approaches and requirements Knowledge
- Proficiency in data modelling and design
Experience:
- A minimum of 4-7 years working experience in technology environment
- Experience working with private and sensitive personal information
Technical Competencies:
- Expert in Microsoft BI stack SQL (SSIS, [URL Removed] T-SQL)
- Knowledge of programming languages (e.g., Python)
- Data warehousing skills
- Experience working with Power BI
- Experience working on large and complex datasets
- Understanding of cutting-edge cloud technology and framework to enable data science
- Understanding meta-data management
- Knowledge of algorithms and data structures
Duties and Responsibilities:
CUSTOMER CENTRICITY
- Increase customer satisfaction
- Regular Feedback and Communication with Customers
OPERTIONAL EXCELLENCE
- Design and develop data warehousing solutions
- Preparing data for predictive and prescriptive Modeling
- Improving data quality and efficiency
- Identifying, designing and implementing internal process improvements including optimizing data delivery, and automating manual processes
DATA MANAGEMENT
- Measure, monitor and control the impact of poor quality data
- Proactively identify areas of specialization related problems, determine cause and effect and recommend best solution to resolve the problem.
- Comprehensively test solution to ensure delivery according to identified requirements.
- Understand the integration of various systems and processes to apply practically in the area of work.
- Reduce the ratio od data errors and the data time to value
STAKEHOLDER MANAGEMENT
- Include customers in ideation process
- Understanding Customer Requirements
REPORTING
- Data Accuracy, availability, secure and accessible in the data management system.
LEARNING AND GROWTH
- Empower teams through training and knowledge sharing
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Power BI
- SQL
- Programming
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma