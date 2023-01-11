Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Developer

Are you ready for a Change in 2023

A professional technology company recognized for high-end enterprise application integration solutions and services that are designed to meet processing needs of financial institutions and their corporate clients.

They are looking for dynamic motivated Developer with experience in:

C#

SQL (or any SQL type exp)

Angular

Any Azure

This is a remote working position and the person must be based in Gauteng and fluent in both Afrikaans and English.

