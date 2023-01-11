End User Support Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jan 11, 2023

Personal Attributes:

  • Proactive self-starter.

  • Creative/innovative in solving challenges.

  • Sense of urgency.

  • Attention to detail and quality of service.

  • Accept responsibility and accountability for work of self.

  • Ability to work independently, whilst being a strong collaborator.

  • Continually striving to upskill knowledge and skillsets.

  • Good communication and social skills.

Responsibilities:

  • Configure, install, and maintain propriety software /smart home/CCTV installations.
    • Confirm user and system technical specifications.

    • Provide quotations for approval.

    • Ensure application testing prior to installation.

    • Provide end user training and help desk services to users.

    • Ensure proper licensing, upgrades and scheduled/preventative maintenance are done timely.

  • Provide functional technical first line support and guidance to resolve user hardware and software issues.
    • Timely telephonic, e-mail and/or on-site response to clients.

    • Accurate diagnostic and estimations of work to be done.

    • Application of cost-effective resolutions.

    • Escalate unresolved/cost implication issues to relevant person/organisation.

    • Oversee all third party contracted work ito time and quality.

    • Manage after installation/repair guarantees.

  • Monitor and maintain systems and networks.
    • Reload and/or upgrade of software.

    • Implement and maintain scan for viruses.

    • Update anti-virus software physically and remotely for continuous computer functionality and operation by users.

    • Continuously update customers with information regarding updates, new functionalities.

  • Provide Reports.
    • Provide complete service reports to the relevant stakeholders in the agreed format/system, accurately and timely.

  • Adherence to Governance.
    • Adhere to all company policies and procedures.

    • Adheres to safety regulations and industry standards.

Requirements:

  • Matric/Grade 12.

  • A+ certification.

  • N+ Certification.

  • MSCE.

  • 3-5 years IT /desktop support.

  • Control4, CCTV, Wi-Fi, server and IP networks maintenance and support.

  • Microsoft Operating Systems (Desktop & Server).

  • Microsoft 365.

  • Payroll support.

  • Printer support.

  • Wireless networking.

  • Back up (hard-and software) operating systems.

  • Working hours 08:00 – 16:00 but must be willing to work after hours and provide support on weekends when required.

  • Place of work will be at the company offices but remote work/work from client premises will apply.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • Closed Circuit Television (CCTV)
  • Configuration
  • Installation
  • Maintenance

About The Employer:

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an End User Support Technician to join their team!

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *