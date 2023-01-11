Fujitsu announces next-gen Primergy M7 server series

Fujitsu has announced the launch of its next-generation Primergy M7 servers leveraging the new 4th gen of Intel Xeon Scalable Processor Platform technology.

Offering best-in-class performance and energy efficiency on industry-standard CPU technology, the Primergy M7 series provides the simplicity and cost profile needed for backbone operations as well as the power to bring affordable AI operations within reach for sustainability transformation programs.

Demonstrating their flexibility, Fujitsu will put M7 series servers straight to use at its AI Test Drive facility, part of Fujitsu’s DX Innovation Platform.

The Test Drive helps business people prove an AI business case by overcoming the biggest stumbling block data scientists often face — finding the hardware and the necessary environment to run a test before committing resources. It is free to use and provides a complete package of computing power — including the top-of-the-range 8-socket rack server Primergy RX8770 M7 — as well as network capacity, open-source tool tweaking, plus the support that AI-inquisitive business users need to evaluate a viable business case.

Fujitsu’s new Primergy M7 server portfolio offers a choice of Intel CPU technology and the more specialized and higher-cost GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) approach that has been common in AI until recently.

Primergy M7 servers open up CPU-based AI operations thanks to innovations such as the Intel Distribution of the OpenVINO Toolkit, which simplifies deep learning inference deployment for hundreds of pre-trained models. As a result, CPUs and the software libraries that run on them have evolved to become much more capable of taking on deep learning tasks. And CPU-based systems are generally simpler and more robust, for example, in edge environments, where their lower power requirements are more appropriate.